Open in App
Marlborough, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Construction Workers Injured After 25-Foot Fall In Marlborough: Fire Department

By David Cifarelli,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMfwP_0kjKRuwZ00
Marlborough Fire Department Photo Credit: Marlborough Fire Department on Facebook

Two construction workers were hospitalized after falling about 25 feet off scaffolding near the Marlborough Public Library, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice.

Firefighters got a call reporting the fall around 8:25 a.m. on Friday Feb. 10, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson told Daily Voice.

Upon arrival, crews transported two male workers to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Emanuelson said. Both had significant but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Marlborough Police and OSHA officials.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Sixth-Grade Student Dies After Overnight House Fire In Redding
Redding, CT10 hours ago
Rt. 198 in Woodstock reopens after serious crash, injuries reported
Woodstock, CT1 day ago
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car In Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT6 hours ago
LifeStar called after man falls 15 feet off roof in Torrington
Torrington, CT1 day ago
Putnam YMCA evacuated after hydrochloric acid spill: officials
Putnam, CT1 day ago
33-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Guardrail On I-84
Farmington, CT1 day ago
Car Slams Into Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Vernon, Driver Gets Out With Help From Samaritans
Vernon, CT1 day ago
Driver Seriously Injured In 2-Car Crash On Long Island
Farmingville, NY1 day ago
Suspect found hiding in cabinet after I-691 crash, foot pursuit in Meriden
Meriden, CT13 hours ago
Man Arrested After Large Search in Conn. That Led to School Lockdowns
Meriden, CT11 hours ago
Employees Find Man Dead Outside Riverhead Restaurant
Riverhead, NY6 hours ago
Police: 2 pedestrians killed in separate crashes, one in Stratford, one in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
IDs Released For 2 Of 3 Found Dead In Windham County Home
Brooklyn, CT8 hours ago
Palmyra Dad Dies, 6-Year-Old Twins, Wife Hospitalized Following ATV Crash In Lebanon: Police
Palmyra, PA10 hours ago
Route 44 in Pomfret Reopens After Crash
Pomfret, CT1 day ago
Police Investigate Crash In Middletown
Middletown, CT3 days ago
3 Teens Steal Car, Rob Dealership, Then Lead Police On Multi-State Chase From Yonkers
Yonkers, NY11 hours ago
19-year-old shot in Hartford: police
Hartford, CT3 hours ago
Intoxicated Avon Man Causes 3-Car Crash In Farmington, Runs From Cops: Police
Farmington, CT2 days ago
Three people found dead inside a home in Connecticut
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Springfield Car Thief Attempts Getaway After Found In McDonald's Parking Lot
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Child, adult from Worcester among three found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT4 hours ago
Overturned Car Carrier on I-91 in New Haven Causing Delays
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On Busy Northern Westchester Roadway
Somers, CT1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman Killed In Late-Night Wreck On Mass Turnpike In Chicopee: Police
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
Milford Man Slashes Tires, Breaks Mirrors On 8 Vans While Drunk, Police Say
Milford, CT2 days ago
Support Floods In For Family Of 'Selfless' Worcester Mom, 'Playful' 3-Year-Old Son Slain In CT
Worcester, MA4 hours ago
Update: Child Among 3 Found Dead In CT Home, State Police Say
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Suspect Nabbed After 2 Found Shot To Death In Selden Home
Selden, NY14 hours ago
4 juveniles accused of setting Wallingford playground on fire
Wallingford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy