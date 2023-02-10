Construction Workers Injured After 25-Foot Fall In Marlborough: Fire Department

Marlborough Fire Department Photo Credit: Marlborough Fire Department on Facebook

Two construction workers were hospitalized after falling about 25 feet off scaffolding near the Marlborough Public Library, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice.

Firefighters got a call reporting the fall around 8:25 a.m. on Friday Feb. 10, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson told Daily Voice.

Upon arrival, crews transported two male workers to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Emanuelson said. Both had significant but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Marlborough Police and OSHA officials.

