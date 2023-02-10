Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

FMPD still looking for answers in 2009 homicide of woman with MS￼

By NBC2 News,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSqgy_0kjKQSSY00

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A cold case homicide happened in Crestwood Lake Circle in Fort Myers 13 years ago today. Police are still looking for the killer.

The victim, Danielle Blackburn, 21, was found dead in a bathtub, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD).

Blackburn had Multiple Sclerosis. FMPD said because of this, she couldn’t defend herself.

FMPD is working with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to identify the killer. The organizations are turning to the community for help.

Officials specifically want to know what happened to Blackburn or if anyone saw an adult male that Blackburn knew near her apartment on Feb. 10, 2009.

Anyone with information should contact FMPD at (239)-321-8040. People who want to stay anonymous should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers husband & wife go on theft spree lasting several weeks
North Fort Myers, FL5 hours ago
FHP discusses the consequences of leaving the scene of an accident
Fort Myers, FL2 hours ago
Remembering Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
Man wanted for Bonita Springs E-Bike theft
Bonita Springs, FL12 hours ago
Arcadia police looking for rightful owner of mysterious object
Arcadia, FL10 hours ago
Convicted felon arrested for gun possession in Collier County
Naples, FL4 hours ago
Lehigh Acres authorities are searching for “chip-eating bandit”
Lehigh Acres, FL2 hours ago
Reflecting on the legacy of late Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Three wanted for Bonita Springs CVS theft
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL15 hours ago
Immokalee man found guilty of murder with a firearm
Immokalee, FL1 day ago
Burglar wanted for stealing from work van in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago
Driver causes thousands in damage following North Port hit-and-run
North Port, FL1 day ago
Two shoplifters target Lehigh Acres liquor store, steal $650 in cognac
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
Sawed-off rifle discharges in Port Charlotte man’s hands during maintenance
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Two dead after being hit by van in DeSoto County
Sarasota, FL15 hours ago
Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez fired after almost 3 years in office
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Deputies find 70-year-old woman bound up in home
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
A wanted man has been taken into custody after riding through a shopping plaza
Naples, FL5 hours ago
Work van overturns in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
Man caught living in Port Charlotte woods with pet gopher tortoise
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Port Charlotte woman arrested for hit and run that critically injured bicyclist
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
3 students arrested for threats of violence at different SWFL schools
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Arcadia woman coughs up bullet three months following deadly home invasion
Arcadia, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy