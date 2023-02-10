FMPD still looking for answers in 2009 homicide of woman with MS￼

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A cold case homicide happened in Crestwood Lake Circle in Fort Myers 13 years ago today. Police are still looking for the killer.

The victim, Danielle Blackburn, 21, was found dead in a bathtub, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD).

Blackburn had Multiple Sclerosis. FMPD said because of this, she couldn’t defend herself.

FMPD is working with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to identify the killer. The organizations are turning to the community for help.

Officials specifically want to know what happened to Blackburn or if anyone saw an adult male that Blackburn knew near her apartment on Feb. 10, 2009.

Anyone with information should contact FMPD at (239)-321-8040. People who want to stay anonymous should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.