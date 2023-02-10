Unsure of who to pick as Super Bowl winner this Sunday?

Like Jeff Daniels put it in the hit comedy film Dumb and Dumber, "You're in Luck!"

Harry and Lloyd, the Maryland Zoo's two resident miniature donkeys, are here to help.

The 17 and-a-half year-old brothers, who appear to be lovingly named after the 1994 classic's two lead characters, are seen making their selection in this adorable video.

Maryland Zoo's resident donkeys pick Super Bowl winners!

Zoo staff set up two footballs, one labeled Chiefs, the other Eagles. Each were stuffed with delicious veggies inside.

By the looks of it, Harry and Lloyd had differing opinions on who the favorite is to win the big game.

Either way, the two sure had fun snacking!

The Zoo says the special activity gives the animals an "opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhances their well-being."