Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Zoo's resident donkeys pick Super Bowl winners!

By Ryan Dickstein,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ok1Mi_0kjKPvti00

Unsure of who to pick as Super Bowl winner this Sunday?

Like Jeff Daniels put it in the hit comedy film Dumb and Dumber, "You're in Luck!"

Harry and Lloyd, the Maryland Zoo's two resident miniature donkeys, are here to help.

The 17 and-a-half year-old brothers, who appear to be lovingly named after the 1994 classic's two lead characters, are seen making their selection in this adorable video.

Maryland Zoo's resident donkeys pick Super Bowl winners!

Zoo staff set up two footballs, one labeled Chiefs, the other Eagles. Each were stuffed with delicious veggies inside.

By the looks of it, Harry and Lloyd had differing opinions on who the favorite is to win the big game.

Either way, the two sure had fun snacking!

The Zoo says the special activity gives the animals an "opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhances their well-being."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Precious Rescue Puppies From Arkansas Are About to Make Their 'Puppy Bowl' Debut
Kansas City, MO7 days ago
Gorillas at Omaha's zoo pick the Super Bowl winner
Omaha, NE6 days ago
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Recipes from Chiefs, Eagles stadiums for Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Budweiser's Adorable Newborn Clydesdales Are Hosting A Super Bowl Watch Party
Boonville, MO7 days ago
Super Bowl 2023 food ideas: Amazing recipes to make your Super Bowl party rock
Kansas City, MO10 days ago
Meet the 2 rescue pups representing Arizona in the 2023 Puppy Bowl
Phoenix, AZ16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy