Librarian Shares the Creepy Theory Her Student Has About the Crows Amassing Outside

Crows have long been considered a creature of spiritual significance . Important in cultures in both Europe and the Americas, they can symbolize anything from misfortune and death to wisdom, divine messages, and spiritual power. Sightings of crows are often seen as omens, and the intelligent corvids are thought to pass messages from beyond.

Perhaps it is these traditions and legends that the child in this story was thinking of when he chose to warn his librarian about the crows gathering in the parking lot.

In this story, a librarian shares the creepy encounter she just had with a small patron. She says he came into the library looking for a book about crows. After she helped him, he told her that if she ever sees crows gathering somewhere, it’s important to leave the vicinity on the double. Crows, he insists, are a sign of bad news.

Perhaps he is thinking of their group name, “murder.” The term “murder” to refer to a group of crows has its origin in old folktales about how crows would gather to discuss the fate of one of their own, or because they were often seen as an omen of death.

Or maybe he is just parroting what he heard said to him by an adult in his life.

Otherwise, that child is speaking with wisdom we’re not really sure we want to know about.

