Mom Traumatized by Storytime Experience

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When we're asked to volunteer at our kid's school, it sounds like so much fun at first. A classroom full of adorable children! Seeing your kid in action at school! It's definitely a win-win situation.

Except as @mary.orton discovered when she volunteered as the mystery reader for her 3-year-old's classroom, things can get pretty crazy in a preschool classroom. As this mom discovered, those teachers deal with a LOT every day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"My mom drives a white Mazda!" Well, that was something everybody needed to know. This poor mom did not seem at all mentally prepared for the reality that awaited her in her daughter's classroom, and considering the fact that she's pregnant, she probably wasn't physically prepared either. But all the kids must have been over the moon to have such a nice mommy reading to them.

Lots of teachers commented to say that this mom's appreciation post meant a lot, and suggested other ways parents can show their appreciation.

"I teach PreK. I need an hour of absolute quiet when I get home."

"Target gift cards are very healing for teachers of the littles"

"Thank you for this! I'm a teacher and it was very heartwarming to see you say those words"

"'there were times I felt unsafe' lmaooo yep!!!"

"I'm a teacher and pregnant. I felt that wine comment"

"This! I taught for 29 years!"

"literally THANK YOU! no one knows how hard teaching is truly"

That's a fact that can't be overstated: Nobody knows how hard teaching really is. But we can continue to show our appreciation!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.