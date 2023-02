Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A pair of loose goats wandered into a Target store in Texas and spent some time browsing before being wrangled by police.

A Harris County Constable's Office deputy responded to the Target store in Spring, Texas, to round up two goats on the loose inside the store. Photo courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said a deputy responded to the Target store on Cypresswood Drive in Spring on a report of two goats loose inside the store.

The deputy was able to wrangle the goats and turn them over to Harris County Animal Livestock.

The origin of the goats were unclear.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com