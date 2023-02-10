Open in App
Anita, IA
Western Iowa Today

Anita City Council Approves Bids for Street Improvement and Restroom Projects

By Tom Robinson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG8KK_0kjKMynU00

(Anita) The Anita City Council on Wednesday accepted Blacktop Service out of Humboldt for the 40-block Street improvement project for $825,000.

The USDA is funding half of the project through a grant. Anita City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin Littleton says the project will start in April.

In other business, the Anita City Council approved Ridged Edge Exterior’s proposal for the City Hall Restroom remodeling project. Littleton says the project is still pending USDA approval but is optimistic the approval will be in the city’s favor.

Littleton says the cost of the project is roughly $74,000. A USDA grant would fund half of the project.

Two public hearings are on the docket for the Anita City Council’s March 8 meeting. One is for a proposal to enter into a general obligation street improvement loan agreement not to exceed $650,000—the other public hearing for the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget.

