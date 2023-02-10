The holiday of a lifetime cut short by tragic Grand Canyon car crash

Two NHS nurses killed in a horror car crash in the Grand Canyon shared a video montage of their travels across California just days before their lives were tragically cut short.

Southampton General Hospital medics Tatiana Brandão, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, died 'instantly' when their vehicle smashed into a bus.

A video montage posted on social media just two days before the crash shows the pair smiling and laughing as they travelled across California, visiting Hollywood and Universal Studios.

They had spent years planning their ill-fated road trip across the US and posted pictures of their travels in the days before the collision on January 27.

The 'kind and talented' nurses worked together, having emigrated to the UK from their home country Portugal.

Reports online state a Jeep crashed into a commercial bus on a state road in Arizona which serves as the entrance to the Grand Canyon.

Ms Brandão and Ms Moreira were declared dead at the scene, while Ms Brandão's mother-in-law and partner were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Their NHS colleagues at Southampton General Hospital today paid tribute to them.

Gail Byrne, chief nursing officer, said: 'The entire nursing family at University Hospital Southampton [NHS Trust] has been left shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of two much-loved colleagues as they enjoyed a holiday together in America.

'Tatiana, 30, joined the trust seven years ago and was a highly respected member of the neurology department.

'Raquel, 28, had worked at UHS for the past five years and was a very valued part of the stroke ACP team.

'Both had chosen to move from Portugal to join UHS and had bright careers ahead of them.

'The friends were well-known for their kindness, empathy and enthusiasm.

'Both were passionate about nursing and providing the very best care for our patients.

'Outside of work they shared a love for new experiences, adventure and living life to the fullest.

'I know I speak on behalf of the entire UHS workforce in saying they will be sorely missed. We send our love and condolences to their families at this very sad time.'