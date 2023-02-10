Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Making Major Career Moves With A-List Hollywood Dealmaker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t waiting for their next project to find them, Instead, they are taking a page from Hollywood’s A-list celebrities by reportedly hiring a major financial dealmaker.

The duo are working with Adam Lilling, who is pals with Ellen DeGeneres and Matthew McConaughey, according to Page Six . That means they are looking to level up the work they are already doing and make their mark in the entertainment industry and beyond. Lilling was spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at DeGeneres’ vow renewal ceremony to Portia de Rossi, so he’s likely working on deals for them already.

A source told the media outlet that Lilling’s focus is at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing” and believes that “ Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan .” Those A-list connections the stateside couple has fostered since their royal exit have turned out to be very valuable — from their temporary LA home from Tyler Perry to their Montecito neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, who offered them a global sounding board to tell their story.

Lilling gave hints of where he might steer Harry and Meghan after he and business partner Amanda Groves were listed on The Hollywood Reporter ‘s “ Top Dealmakers of 2022 .” He explained, “Our mission is to take people who can affect change in the world and marry them with the top operators and entrepreneurs. We’re not really focused on their entertainment endeavors. We’re focused on connecting their profits , their passion, and purpose with profit opportunities in the private equity landscape.” And this relationship may have been going on far longer than people realize because Lilling praised Megan’s Archetypes interview with Serena Williams back in August, tweeting , “Such a great podcast today. #Archetypes.” It sounds like the Sussexes are starting their next big chapter.

