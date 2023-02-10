Paxton man found guilty of child sexual assault

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paxton man was sentenced to probation earlier this week after he pleaded guilty to charges in a sexual assault case involving children.

Brandon Irish, 35, was arrested in the summer of 2020 after police accused him of sexually assaulting two children under the ages of 13. He’s been in jail since his arrest.

Court records show that Irish was placed on four years of probation after a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to three counts: two of traveling to meet a minor and one of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Irish worked at his father’s gym in Gilman and also volunteered at the Paxton Market Street Theatre. Officials at the theatre addressed his guilty plea, saying “we have no reason to believe any child was ever at risk under our watch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.