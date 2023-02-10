Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
ESPN

Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox are All-Star adds

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cni3J_0kjKKCei00

Minnesota 's Anthony Edwards , Toronto 's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento 's De'Aaron Fox have been added to the NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements, the league announced Friday.

The three players will replace Phoenix 's Kevin Durant , Golden State 's Steph Curry and New Orleans ' Zion Williamson .

Curry is out with a left leg injury, while Durant, who was traded to the Suns on Wednesday night, continues to recover from an MCL sprain in his right knee. Williamson has a right hamstring strain.

Since Durant, Curry and Williamson were selected as starters for the All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, the league has elevated Philadelphia center Joel Embiid , Utah forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis guard Ja Morant into the starting lineup.

Fox, who will be making his first All-Star Game appearance, is averaging 24.2 points and a career-high 4.3 rebounds for the Kings this season.

Edwards also will be making his All-Star Game debut, averaging career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (6.0), assists (4.6) and steals (1.6) for the Timberwolves this season. He leads the NBA with 96 steals and in minutes played.

Siakam made the All-Star Game during the 2019-20 season. The veteran is averaging a career-high 25.0 points and 6.2 assists per game with the Raptors. He also is averaging 8.0 rebounds.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are serving as captains, with the All-Star draft between the two to be held before the game on Feb. 19.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kevin Durant talks Suns' title hopes, 'ups and downs' with Nets
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Chris Paul not taking Suns' addition of Kevin Durant for granted
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Cardinals HC Gannon eager to get started with 'elite' Murray
Tempe, AZ2 hours ago
Tshiebwe's late-game free throws seal win for Kentucky
Starkville, MS19 hours ago
Florida loses leading scorer Colin Castleton to broken hand
Gainesville, FL21 hours ago
Stephen Curry: Return to play for Warriors fluid amid recovery
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
No. 7 Alabama fends off No. 19 Duke comeback attempt
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Red Wings sign Olli Maatta to 2-year, $6 million extension
Detroit, MI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy