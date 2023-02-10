Washington in top 10 states that fall for catfishers, says new analysis

Meeting people online is not uncommon, but talking to a stranger can come with security risks, a 2022 catfishing analysis by All About Cookies said.

Washington ranks #7 in states with the most catfishing victims. Catfishers cost the average victim in Washington $48,644, according to the report.

“Catfishing, the act of using a fictional online persona to lure someone into a, typically fake, relationship, has become an all-too-common scam in modern times, costing American victims more than $500 million in 2021,” All About Cookies explained.

The three states who fall for catfishers the most are Alaska, Nevada, and Wyoming.

People ages 30 to 39 fall for the most catfishing scams and people over 80 years old fall the least for catfishing scams, said the report.

Catfishers have cost 60 to 69-year-olds, across the U.S., the most money at $363,463,711 from 2019 to 2022, All About Cookies found in their analysis.

To avoid these scams don’t give out sensitive information, make sure dating apps have privacy settings turned on, consider using a VPN, and alert authorities if a catfish is encountered, All About Cookies said.



