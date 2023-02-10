A return to hard-nosed football at Georgia State this spring

Look for the physicality that the Georgia State football program has become known for – something that seemed to be missing at times last season – to return when spring practice begins Monday.

Coach Shawn Elliott has reassessed the approach from a year ago, when he let his foot off the gas because of the team’s senior-laden roster. That didn’t work, and the Panthers went from a program-best 8-4 season in 2021 to a disappointing 4-8 record and an end to its three-year run of bowl games.

So, when the Panthers embark on their 15 spring sessions at Center Parc Stadium, there may be more requests for ice baths and physical therapy. This could leave a mark.

“A year ago we had a lot of older guys, and we were trying to get our young guys in place to develop,” Elliott said. “Looking back, I don’t think it paid off, so we’re really going to put the hammer down, and it’s going to be a physical spring practice. It’s going to be a competitive spring practice, and it’s going to be a tough spring practice. … It’s going to be all business this spring.”

Elliott, starting his seventh season as head coach, said the first three sessions will in be conducted in helmets and the remaining workouts in full pads.

“We’re going full pads, and we’re going to roll with it,” Elliott said. “Like it or not, it’s a game of tackling and blocking, catching, running the football. Those are the kind of things we’re going to work on. Those are the kind of things we’re going to get better at. And it will be ‘go time’ as soon as we put those full pads on.”

The change in approach began five weeks ago during the offseason weight-training sessions under new strength-and-conditioning coach Mike Sirignano. It concluded with “Prowl Week,” when the team was subdivided into eight teams that were on call for 24 hours a day and asked to do a variety of tasks to challenge the fortitude and willpower of the players.

“They had to fight through adversity, to strain, to develop leadership, discipline, commitment, effort … to really get over the mentality of giving in because a few times last year we gave in,” Elliott said. “It’s been marvelous so far, and it’s exciting for us leading into spring practice because I think this spring practice is going to be one of the more critical time periods that we have in our offseason preparation.”

Georgia State has a handful of returning starters on offense and defense, among them quarterback Darren Grainger, running back Marcus Carroll, receivers Robert Lewis and Ja’cyais Credle, offensive tackle Travis Glover and guard Luis Cristobal, defensive linemen Javon Denis and Jeffery Clark, outside linebacker Jontrey Hunter, inside linebackers Blake Carroll and Jordan Veneziale and cornerback Bryquice Brown.

The Panthers have eight transfers and three incoming freshmen who will participate this spring. The transfers bear watching the most, since they joined the program with elevated expectations.

“When you transfer you come in for a reason, and that’s to find out if you’re able to help us,” Elliott said. “That’s why you recruit these guys, so we’re going to find out in a hurry if they’re ready to play, and we’re going to watch the younger guys. I’ve seen guys who can help us and not just in a gradual sense, these guys will come in and do it right away.”

The transfers include a pair of big offensive linemen who are expected to make an impact on a veteran group that lost a pair of six-year seniors. Tyden Ferris (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), a transfer from Central Michigan, and Lamar Robinson (6-2, 305), a transfer from Norfolk State, are expected to play a big role.

“They have been outstanding,” Elliott said. “When I talk about physically mature individuals, I’m talking about strong men that can move people. That’s just who they are and what they’re about.”

Other transfers expected to compete for starting jobs include outside linebacker Kevin Swint, nose tackle Henry Bryant, safeties TyGee Leach and Salen Streater, cornerback Gavin Pringle and receiver Jacari Carter. who Elliott called “electrifying.”

Inside linebacker Blake Carroll, a 2022 preseason all-Sun Belt Conference pick, is still rehabbing from last year’s Achilles injury and will not compete in spring practice. Backup quarterback Mikele Colasurdo also will miss spring drills after an offseason procedure, leaving two redshirt freshmen and two freshman to get a lot of reps behind Grainger.

Georgia State’s spring game will be played March 9 at Center Parc Stadium.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.