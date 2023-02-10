Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
What Now Jacksonville

Cold Stone Creamery is Opening Another Jacksonville Location

By Caitlin Burke,

6 days ago

Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop is gearing up to open another Jacksonville outpost at 7083 Collins Road . The goal is to open by May of this year pending construction, with the latest opening timeline being quarter three of this year.

Adnan Sultan is the franchisee owner of the upcoming location, who spoke to What Now Jacksonville about the expansion.

“I’m most excited to bring this Cold Stone Creamery location to this part of town, the area has been in need of a good ice cream shop,” Sultan said.

The store will be located inside the Collins Crossing shopping complex, anchored by a Walmart supermarket.

Cold Stone Creamery is most famous for mixing its toppings into the scoops of ice cream it serves on a chilled preparation surface to better incorporate the flavors.

“Churned from the finest ingredients and mixed with your choice of candy, cakes, fruits or nuts on a frozen granite stone we proudly serve the best tasting, made-to-order ice cream you’ve ever had,” according to the Cold Stone website .

Cold Stone currently operates seven stores in the greater Jacksonville area as well as 88 total locations in Florida, and over 950 in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jg3U7_0kjKGGc800
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9jOl_0kjKGGc800
Photo: Official


