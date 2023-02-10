Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox going to first NBA All-Star Game as injury replacement

De’Aaron Fox’s coaches and teammates have been calling him an All-Star for weeks. Now, it’s official.

Fox will make his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City after being selected as an injury replacement Friday. Fox will be joined at All-Star Weekend by teammates Domantas Sabonis, who received his third All-Star selection, and rookie Keegan Murray, who was chosen to participate in the Rising Stars tournament.

The league announced that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has chosen Fox, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as injury replacements. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant, who was just traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, will miss the All-Star Game due to injuries.

Only six players — with a combined 18 All-Star appearances — have previously represented the Kings in the All-Star Game since the start of the Sacramento era in 1985. Mitch Richmond was the first with six All-Star selections followed by Chris Webber (4), Vlade Divac (1), Peja Stojakovic (3), Brad Miller (1) and DeMarcus Cousins (3).

The Kings will have two players in the All-Star Game for the first time since Miller and Stojakovic were selected in 2004.

Fox, a 25-year-old point guard who came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his sixth season with the Kings.

Sabonis, 26, is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Murray, 22, is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds after being selected out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft.