Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox going to first NBA All-Star Game as injury replacement

By Jason Anderson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbGxL_0kjKFEst00

De’Aaron Fox’s coaches and teammates have been calling him an All-Star for weeks. Now, it’s official.

Fox will make his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City after being selected as an injury replacement Friday. Fox will be joined at All-Star Weekend by teammates Domantas Sabonis, who received his third All-Star selection, and rookie Keegan Murray, who was chosen to participate in the Rising Stars tournament.

The league announced that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has chosen Fox, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as injury replacements. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant, who was just traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, will miss the All-Star Game due to injuries.

Only six players — with a combined 18 All-Star appearances — have previously represented the Kings in the All-Star Game since the start of the Sacramento era in 1985. Mitch Richmond was the first with six All-Star selections followed by Chris Webber (4), Vlade Divac (1), Peja Stojakovic (3), Brad Miller (1) and DeMarcus Cousins (3).

The Kings will have two players in the All-Star Game for the first time since Miller and Stojakovic were selected in 2004.

Fox, a 25-year-old point guard who came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his sixth season with the Kings.

Sabonis, 26, is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Murray, 22, is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds after being selected out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Powerball winner got a record $2 billion — how much goes to California, Sacramento schools?
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Need another kind of flower for Valentine’s Day? These Sacramento weed shops have deals
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Catalytic converter heist wakes woman, who backs over, kills accused thief, CA cops say
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kings guard Kevin Huerter says NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest has been ‘a goal of mine’
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Most expensive home listed in San Francisco offers charm, history, Golden Gate views
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Body found decades ago in Arizona identified as missing California mom, cops say
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
This midtown Sacramento poke restaurant quietly closed its doors last week
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Should I rent my ski gear in Sacramento or Tahoe? Here are options — and what they cost
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Two hurt, taken to hospital after car crashes into Sacramento apartment building
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Kings-Suns gameday live: Updates on Malik Monk, Kevin Durant, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New Folsom cafe offers pastries, sandwiches from locally sourced bread, produce ingredients
Folsom, CA2 days ago
Tyre Nichols’ joy in Sacramento: Friends, family say skateboarder loved ‘capturing the moment’
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Man accused of slashing 3 women in weeks-long string of attacks, Oregon cops say
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Stolen mail, dozen of tax forms, found in traffic stop — Placer deputies arrest Rocklin woman
Rocklin, CA3 hours ago
See the hulking remains of 3 buses burned at Elk Grove preschool — arson, gas theft suspected
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
Demanding consistency: Mike Brown says avoiding ‘slippage’ is key for Kings’ stretch run
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Check out the condo for sale in San Francisco building where Janis Joplin lived
San Francisco, CA7 hours ago
Sacramento public schools consultant, former Sacramento Bee reporter Bob Blattner dies
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Suspect shot dead by Yolo County SWAT team attempting to serve warrant, sheriff says
Dunnigan, CA2 days ago
‘Unusual’ stowaway on celery shipment is concerning first for California port, feds say
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Lender goes on ‘24/7’ Las Vegas gambling spree with client’s $10 million, lawsuit says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy