Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from RaceTrac lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.

The Lottery said Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma won the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Rodriguez purchased his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on 5220 Cypress Preserve Drive in Tampa.

The store will now get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. Rodriguez chose to take home his prize as a lump-sum payment of $820,000 after taxes.

The 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game has a remaining top prize of $25 million, the largest of any game in the Florida Lottery. The chance to win any prize is 1 in 4.50.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.