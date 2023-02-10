Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from RaceTrac lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
The Lottery said Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma won the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. $1M lottery ticket sold at Florida Circle K
Rodriguez purchased his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on 5220 Cypress Preserve Drive in Tampa.
The store will now get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. Rodriguez chose to take home his prize as a lump-sum payment of $820,000 after taxes.
The 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game has a remaining top prize of $25 million, the largest of any game in the Florida Lottery. The chance to win any prize is 1 in 4.50.
