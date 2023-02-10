Open in App
Sarasota, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

How two Sarasota anglers caught a giant 120-pound wahoo in the Gulf of Mexico

By Jon Chapman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H7Pz_0kjKEGgY00

When Robert Reynolds planned an offshore trip with friend Cody Moss, he told Moss it might not be the most exciting day out.

“I told him we were going to troll for wahoo and wahoo only. It’s not for everyone but he was confident in it,” Reynolds said.

“You have to commit to fishing for them. There’s really not much else you will catch when doing it right. I’ve been pretty good at getting fish in the 50 to 90 pound range, but my goal has always been a 100 pound fish coming from the Gulf of Mexico.”

Reynolds credits friend and captain Marty Bordas out of Sarasota for sharing knowledge of catching pelagics in the Gulf. Bordas first taught him how to target blackfin tuna. From there the friendship grew into targeting wahoo.

“It became fun and a bigger challenge to get that big wahoo. Two years ago, we had a school of blackfin tuna around the boat and we were quadded up using poppers. I was up on the bow and my buddy said ‘look, there’s a Mako (shark)!’” explained Reynolds.

“It was about 8 feet long and huge. When it turned sideways you could see stripes and I saw it was a wahoo. That fish had to be about 150 pounds and stayed around the boat but wouldn’t eat anything.”

With calm weather, Reynolds and Moss set out on a mild winter morning at 6 a.m. Their first stop was 70 miles out where they deployed a five-line trolling spread at 8:30 a.m. that included cedar plugs, ballyhoo and Nomad lures.

Hours of trolling had the day looking like a bust, but Reynolds stuck with his plan.

“I look for structure with bait. It could be a spring, a ledge or rock pile. If there’s life and bait on the surface that’s a plus.”

At 1:30 in the afternoon, the purr of the engines and sounds of water slapping below the boat was broken by screaming drag. Not just one or two but three rods starting singing all at once. Reynolds kept the boat in gear which is normally done to swim the wahoo back to the boat.

“One fish broke off after it swallowed a cedar plug, and Cody started cranking on the smaller of the two fish. I knew the other was bigger because it kept running and running. Normally it’s 30 seconds and then they stop but this kept going, it wouldn’t stop. The smaller fish was probably 50 pounds and we ski’d it in the boat so we could focus on the bigger one. That’s the one we wanted.”

Reynolds and Moss took turns fighting the speedster that took nearly all the 1000 yards of line off the Talica 50 reel. After 40 minutes of back and forth the fish was finally coming close.

“At 100 yards out, after slowly dragging it in, the rod went up in the air and the line went slack. I thought he was gone. I was pissed. But I looked starboard and I see neon yellow braid going by us. He swam all the way past the boat, then in the engines so we had to turn fast to keep him on.”

The beast was finally within sight, and Reynolds saw a tail break the surface. It was 6 inches wide and bigger than any wahoo he had ever seen, making him think they had a shark. But as it came closer it was the fish he had been dreaming of, a giant wahoo.

“I was driving and on the rod. It finally got close enough and Cody sunk the first gaff into him. He couldn’t lift it over. I put the rod down and the boat in neutral and grabbed a second gaff. It took two or three tries to lift his big ass over!”

Reynolds knew the fish was a giant, and his biggest to date. To get a picture they had to set a camera on a bean bag and attempt to hold it up while the timer counted down before eventually hanging it from the T-Top.

This caused another issue when a spine from the giant ended up in his hand.

“A few days after my left finger started to swell up, it was infected. I felt it stick in me, but like any other fishing day I ended up with 6 holes in my hand so didn’t think much of it at the time.”

But for Reynolds it was worth it. They arrived back to the dock at 5:30 in the evening and weighed the giant the next day.

At 120 pounds it was years of effort coming together and a goal accomplished.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sarasota, FL
Sarasota’s Secret Spot: The 10 Least Crowded Beaches in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Florida Rep. Steube gives first public talk after fall from roof, ICU visit in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL6 hours ago
‘We transform lives.’ Former UnidosNow leader reflects on career empowering Latino families
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
Bradenton fisherman may have caught Florida’s biggest bull shark ever — on a Miami beach
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
New observation tower opens on Bradenton Riverwalk. See scenic views of Manatee River
Bradenton, FL9 hours ago
Punta Gorda residents warned about the rhythmic sounds of… fish?
Punta Gorda, FL1 day ago
3 To Know: Cape bridge plan, red tide bloom
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Open For Nearly Half A Century, Dining At Mel’s Hot Dogs In Florida Is Always A Timeless Experience
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Expensive Sports Memorabilia Found On Florida Beach
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago
Englewood man shares daily red tide report to keep beachgoers safe
Englewood, FL3 days ago
Manatee County’s largest hotel, near convention center, has an opening date and a brand
Palmetto, FL3 days ago
Man caught living in Port Charlotte woods with pet gopher tortoise
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Florida Is Home To One Of 20 Best Pizza Joints In America
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
9 restaurants around Bradenton, Cortez, Lakewood Ranch get poor health inspections
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Sarasota Bradenton airport announces new nonstop flight to another New England city
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
Bradenton, FL4 days ago
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
Brandon, FL4 days ago
Bradenton restaurant with signs of rodents temporary closed by health inspectors
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water
Sanibel, FL7 days ago
Driver causes thousands in damage following North Port hit-and-run
North Port, FL1 day ago
2 smugglers, 2 migrants recovered during traffic stop in Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy