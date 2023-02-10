Open in App
Fulton County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton County detention officer arrested after inmate stabbed by other inmates

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyPF6_0kjKDei500

A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges after the sheriff said he stood by and allowed an inmate to get jumped and stabbed with a shank by a group of other inmates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Sheriff Patrick Labat said Reynard Trotman has been charged with seven felony counts of violation of oath by public officer, two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony county of cruelty to inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit felony and misdemeanor counts of battery and reckless conduct.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to warrants, Trotman played a critical role when multiple inmates stabbed fellow inmate Devin Gatison at least 12 times with a shank on Feb. 4..

Just before midnight, investigators said Trotman allowed a group of detainees to leave their designated area inside the jail to target Gatison. The 20-year-old is in jail awaiting trial on aggravated child molestation charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, the inmates blocked Gatison into a corner and began to block and stab him. Video also shoed him falling over the top mezzanine railing headfirst and landing on the floor.

The attack left Gatison with life-threatening injuries including a collapsed lung, which required emergency surgery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The affidavit also says Gatison had made multiple attempts to tell Trotman he was in fear for his life the night before. According to the affidavit, Trotman ignored his concerns. e

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to Labat, who called the stabbing “heartbreaking” and “disappointing.”

“It’s heartbreaking. When you have someone that takes the same oath that I do to protect and serve and really be a part of our community, to find out they’re compromised,” Labat said. “You know, we have bad apples, but this proves that we are going after those bad apples.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
VIDEO: Georgia police officer saves choking infant’s life
Senoia, GA16 hours ago
25-year-old man arrested, charged with arson, Cobb County officials say
Mableton, GA1 day ago
Police investigating early morning shooting at motel in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Bartow County
Cartersville, GA6 hours ago
Suspect arrested attempting to smuggle drugs, snacks to DeKalb County jail inmates
Powder Springs, GA1 day ago
Meth and enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people seized in Hall County
Murphy, NC5 hours ago
22-year-old Gainesville man arrested by deputies after being found with drugs, thousands in cash
Gainesville, GA10 hours ago
Cobb County police find 2 men with gunshot wounds at apartment complex
Austell, GA15 hours ago
Woman threatens to kill Marietta officer, herself with cop’s gun, police say
Marietta, GA3 hours ago
Man accused of breaking into cars previously arrested more than 90 times for the same crime
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
MARTA passenger boards train after being stabbed, suspect on the run, Chamblee police say
Chamblee, GA16 hours ago
Undercover agents crack down on 2 Cobb County massage parlors after complaints from neighbors
Kennesaw, GA2 hours ago
Lawsuit claims Fulton County doesn’t have the right permits to build APD training facility
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
13-year-old dies after being shot in the street near his home, Gwinnett police say
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Woman says Doraville officer arrested in 16-year-old girl’s death stalked her for a year
Doraville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy