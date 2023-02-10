Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
We collected Super Bowl predictions from 129 NFL experts. More than half think the Philadelphia Eagles will win.

By Cork Gaines,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgacJ_0kjKDNtq00

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Jalen Hurts will battle in Super Bowl LVII.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports; Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

  • We collected the predictions from 129 NFL experts from six top sports websites.
  • They are nearly evenly split, giving a slight edge to the Eagles.
  • They also give an edge to the over, with most predicting a close, high-scoring game.

We are on the eve of Super Bowl LVII and the experts have weighed in on who they believe will win the game and how many points will be scored.

We collected the predictions from 129 NFL experts from six top sports websites to see what the consensus was on the big game.

In this year's Super Bowl , the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs. Most betting websites have placed the over/under on the total points scored at either 50.5 or 51, according to Vegas Insider .

Of the 129 expert picks we gathered, 70 (54.3%) picked the Eagles to win and 59 (45.7%) have the Chiefs lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Here is how those picks break down by site:

  • ESPN — 45 (63.4%) picked the Eagles, 26 picked the Chiefs.
  • NFL.com — 13 (54.2%) picked the Eagles, 11 picked the Chiefs.
  • Fox Sports — 8 (66.7%) picked the Chiefs, 4 picked the Eagles.
  • CBS Sports — 5 (62.5%) picked the Chiefs, 3 picked the Eagles.
  • USA Today — 5 (83.3%) picked the Chiefs, 1 picked the Eagles.
  • MMQB — 4 (50%) picked the Eagles, 4 picked the Chiefs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmGQv_0kjKDNtq00
Jalen Hurts.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

For the most part, experts are predicting a close, high-scoring game.

Of the 129 picks, 121 of them picked a final score. Here are some insights into how those predictions went:

  • The average final score across all 121 predictions was 29.3-24.5 with a total points of 53.8.
  • For those who picked the Eagles to win, they are calling for an average final score of 29.2-24.3.
  • For those who picked the Chiefs to win, they are calling for an average final score of 29.3-24.5.
  • The prediction for total points scored in the game range from 38 (a 24-14 Eagles win) to 77 (a 42-35 Chiefs win.
  • 3 experts predict at least 70 points scored, and 19 predict at least 60. Nine experts had both teams scoring at least 30. Meanwhile, only one expert went under 40 points scored for the total.
  • The points predicted for the winning team ranged from 23 to 42, while the score for the losing team ranged from 14 to 35.
Read the original article on Insider
