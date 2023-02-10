The Galveston Mardi Gras parade schedule...

PARADE SCHEDULE
Party Gras! Procession
Watch the George P. Mitchell Honoree & special guests arrive at the Tremont House led by a brass band, kicking off the Friday night celebration.
The procession will begin from The Press Box on the 24th & Postoffice and end at The Tremont House for the 2023 award Presentation – Honorees to be announced! FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/galveston-mardi-gras-parade-schedule
