EBHS Orchestra to Perform at Carnegie Hall on March 18

By Maureen Berzok,

10 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - As the old joke goes: "Hey, how do you get to Carnegie Hall?"

"Practice, man, practice!"

Practice has paid off for the East Brunswick High School Orchestra.

The EBHS Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Stern Auditorium on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall by Distinguished Concerts International New York in a program entitled "Windsongs."

A mutual colleague of EBHS Orchestra Director Dr. Arvin Gopal's, Dr. Sandra Dackow, herself a former orchestra teacher in the East Brunswick Public Schools, put the group in touch, as they were seeking a local school to perform at the legendary music venue in New York City.

After seeing the Orchestra's winter concert performance, Iris Derke, Co-founder and Artistic Director of DCINY, was impressed by the size and impact of the string program and offered EBHS the opportunity.

The concert will take place at 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 18.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Here is the information from the event program:

"East Brunswick High School has one of the most comprehensive performing arts programs in New Jersey. The orchestra program currently boasts 170 members in grades 10-12, and rehearse in 5 different orchestras. Members of the orchestra have the opportunity to perform in world-class concert halls around the United States. The East Brunswick High School Orchestra has been invited to perform at the NJMEA State Conference, the NAfME All-Eastern Division Conference, as well as the Midwest Clinic, the foremost International Band and Orchestra Conference in the world. In addition to a rigorous performing schedule, students in the program are consistently recognized as members of region, all state, all eastern, and all national orchestras.

Dr. Arvin Gopal has performed as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral violist throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. His performances have been broadcast on the public radios of the United States, Canada, China and Brazil. For two years, he served as assistant principal viola of the Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Dr. Gopal holds a MM and DMA in viola performance from the University of Maryland, where the topic of his dissertation was The Distinctive Voice of Paul Hindemith through the viola. His principal teachers have included Daniel Foster, principal violist of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Michael Tree, violist of the Guarneri Quartet. Dr. Gopal graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Violin Performance. Dr. Gopal served for three years as principal violist of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, in addition to performing with the National, New Jersey and Richmond Symphony Orchestras.

As an educator, ensembles of Dr. Gopal have performed at major concert venues including Carnegie Hall, The Kimmel Center, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Lincoln Center, and have consistently received superior ratings at festivals and competitions. Dr. Gopal is currently the orchestra director at East Brunswick High School. He has served as president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American String Teachers Association, is the high school orchestra division chair for the Central Jersey Music Educators Association and is a member of the orchestra procedures committee for the New Jersey Music Educators Association."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fL5rZ_0kjKD3KZ00


