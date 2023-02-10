Open in App
Brentwood, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Lt. Scott Legieza speaks on dangers of drinking and driving ahead of Super Bowl

By Kelly Broderick,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ccklq_0kjKD2Rq00

In June 2020, Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza was struck and killed by a drunk driver in front of the Brentwood Market.

Officer Legieza died at the scene. He was 30 years old.

Ashley Kroese was found guilty on all counts: vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide - 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.

On the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, his father, Lt. Scott Legieza spoke at Nissan Stadium as part of the "Fans Don't Let Fans Drink and Drive" event. Legieza spoke of his son and the fatal crash and urged people to remember the impacts of drinking and driving.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Inside the Walmart card trick used to find councilman, 34, who used ‘skip-scanning self-checkout scam to steal 31 times’
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Man riding dirt bike on Lebanon Pike killed in crash
Lebanon, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy