Lt. Scott Legieza speaks on dangers of drinking and driving ahead of Super Bowl

In June 2020, Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza was struck and killed by a drunk driver in front of the Brentwood Market.

Officer Legieza died at the scene. He was 30 years old.

Ashley Kroese was found guilty on all counts: vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide - 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.

On the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, his father, Lt. Scott Legieza spoke at Nissan Stadium as part of the "Fans Don't Let Fans Drink and Drive" event. Legieza spoke of his son and the fatal crash and urged people to remember the impacts of drinking and driving.

