Nearly $1 million granted to create safe streets in Richmond

Safe Streets and Roads for All will provide $762,400, with $190,600 in matching city funds. Photo by RICtoday

Speed enforcement . 20 speed safety cameras will be installed in 10 school zone locations.

. 20 speed safety cameras will be installed in 10 school zone locations. Improving accessibility . The city will continue to conduct ADA Audits.

. The city will continue to conduct ADA Audits. Street lights . A data-driven, citywide lighting management plan will be executed.

. A data-driven, citywide lighting management plan will be executed. Addressing high-risk, impaired drivers . A plan including pilot programming will connect people with mental health and substance use disorders to available services.

. A plan including pilot programming will connect people with mental health and substance use disorders to available services. Roadway safety assessments . These will help identify high priority, high-risk roadways, plus inform future safety improvements.

Big changes are coming to our streets —worth of changes, to be specific. Safe Streets and Roads for All grant has been given to the Department of Public Works to ensurethrough the city of Richmond.Here are the highlights:Read more about the project to create safe streets for all in the city’s