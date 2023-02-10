Nearly $1 million granted to create safe streets in Richmond
Big changes are coming to our streets — $953,000 worth of changes, to be specific.
A Safe Streets and Roads for All grant has been given to the Department of Public Works to ensure safer conditions for folks traveling through the city of Richmond. So , how will the department spend the money? Here are the highlights:
Speed enforcement . 20 speed safety cameras will be installed in 10 school zone locations.
Improving accessibility . The city will continue to conduct ADA Audits.
Street lights . A data-driven, citywide lighting management plan will be executed.
Addressing high-risk, impaired drivers . A plan including pilot programming will connect people with mental health and substance use disorders to available services.
Roadway safety assessments . These will help identify high priority, high-risk roadways, plus inform future safety improvements.
Read more about the project to create safe streets for all in the city’s press release .
