Richmond, VA
Nearly $1 million granted to create safe streets in Richmond

6 days ago
Safe Streets and Roads for All will provide $762,400, with $190,600 in matching city funds.

Photo by RICtoday

Big changes are coming to our streets — $953,000 worth of changes, to be specific.

A Safe Streets and Roads for All grant has been given to the Department of Public Works to ensure safer conditions for folks traveling through the city of Richmond.
So , how will the department spend the money? Here are the highlights:
  • Speed enforcement . 20 speed safety cameras will be installed in 10 school zone locations.
  • Improving accessibility . The city will continue to conduct ADA Audits.
  • Street lights . A data-driven, citywide lighting management plan will be executed.
  • Addressing high-risk, impaired drivers . A plan including pilot programming will connect people with mental health and substance use disorders to available services.
  • Roadway safety assessments . These will help identify high priority, high-risk roadways, plus inform future safety improvements.
Read more about the project to create safe streets for all in the city’s
press release .
