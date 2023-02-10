2 Ga. men arrested after blowing up home in ‘sinister’ murder plot, sheriff says

Police have arrested two men in a “sinister” plot to blow up a home, with a woman and her child inside.

The explosion happened at a home in Richmond Hill, Georgia on Jan. 13.

Police say Steven Glosser and Caleb Kinsey planted an explosive device in the driveway of a home on Demeries Lake Lane. Neighbors said the early morning explosion rocked houses in the neighborhood.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police said a woman and her child had just moved into the home a day before the explosion.

According to Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe, one of the men had a prior relationship with the woman who lived at the home. Crowe told WJCL that in the nearly 30 years he’s been in law enforcement, he’s never seen a case like this, calling it “sinister.”

Glosser and Kinsey are now facing both state and federal charges. Glosser is charged with possession/transport/receiving explosive destruction device with intent to kill and cause criminal damage to property.

Kinsley left the state but was found in Louisiana, where he turned himself in. He’s been charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear where she and her child were home at the time of the explosion.

Bryan County is on the Georgia coast near Savannah.