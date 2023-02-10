Donovan Mitchell hosting show to benefit Utah high school

When Donovan Mitchell makes a triumphant return to Utah for next week's NBA All-Star Game, he'll do so with laughs that will do good for a local high school.

The former Jazz great who was traded to Cleveland before the season announced he's presenting a comedy show leading up to the big game at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19. Mitchell's "Dons of Comedy" show will feature acts like Chris Spencer and Earthquake.

What makes the show more than a good time is that Mitchell will be donating proceeds to Kearns High School.

“We’ve been so grateful to have an ongoing relationship with Donovan and his mother Nicole. He has done so much for our kids over the years, including giving of his own time. Donating proceeds from his event to Kearns High School means a lot," said principal Danny Stirland. "This will go a long way to helping our students in need be better prepared to graduate and be successful in careers, college and life. Kearns is blessed to have Donovan part of our Cougar Family!”

A spokesperson for the Granite School District where the school is located said they're "very appreciative" of gesture, but didn't have much information. Ben Horsley said the Kearns principal will be speaking with Mitchell's mother on Monday to learn more about the show and what it will mean for the school and students.

During his time with the Jazz, Mitchell was no stranger to the school, donating backpacks and t-shirts to students in 2018 , and attended a random Friday night basketball game the same year.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at The Union in Salt Lake City with tickets going on sale Monday.

In his first season with the Cavs, Mitchell has taken his game to a new level and was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter.