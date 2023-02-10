Open in App
Shelby County, TN
The Daily Memphian

Autopsy confirms inmate died after altercation with corrections officers

By Julia Baker,

6 days ago

Inmate Gershun Freeman died from exacerbation of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease after a physical altercation with corrections officers, according to autopsy results obtained Friday, Feb. 10.

Freeman’s death is ruled a homicide.

Freeman, 33, died after sustaining injuries during the altercation Oct. 5, 2022, while he was detained at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar Ave.

Following his death, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy requested a probe from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the time of Freeman’s death, neither the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office nor the TBI disclosed the exact circumstances leading to his death.

Following Freeman’s altercation with officers, he was restrained then suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was initiated, but it was unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freeman had multiple contusions to the body, scalp laceration, cardiovascular disease, a left ventricular hypertrophy of the heart, and a previous stab wound in his back.

According to the report, Freeman had lacerations and hemorrhaging on his scalp and back, and he had abrasions on his forehead, neck, lips, fingers, wrists, hands and shoulder. There were also scabs on his elbows and ankles, cuts on his wrists and faint contusions on the upper back and chest.

He did not suffer any fractures or spinal injuries.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday, Feb. 9, that its Justice Review Unit was looking into the details of TBI’s investigation. The JRU will make a recommendation to Mulroy once the investigation is complete.

