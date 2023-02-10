Open in App
Saratoga County, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns

By Ben Mitchell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0kjKB8Ww00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Casey R. Mohan, 35, following a long investigation into incidents that began in September 2022. Police say that between September 2022 and February 2023, Mohan stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns. In one incident, Mohan entered a camp to steal the items.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Mohan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and manded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $25,000 Cash Bail/$50,000 Bond/$250,000 Partially Secured. Mohan faces charges in the following towns:

Town of Greenfield

  • PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered
  • PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered
  • PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle)
  • PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th
  • PL 260.10 Endangering the welfare of a child.

Town of Milton

  • PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th
  • PL 155.25 Petit Larceny

Town of Providence

  • PL 140.25 (2) Burglary 2nd
  • PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered
  • PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saratoga County, NY
Dating App Nightmare: Man Rapes, Assaults Woman From Rensselaer County, Police Say
Clifton Park, NY8 hours ago
Most Popular
Whitehall man arrested in domestic dispute investigation
Queensbury, NY14 hours ago
Motorist Saves Strangled Trooper During Valentine’s Day Fracas
Earlton, NY14 hours ago
NYSP: Suspect allegedly tried to strangle a trooper
Hudson, NY1 day ago
Suspect in Hudson Ave arson pleaded not guilty
Albany, NY8 hours ago
Albany man found guilty of attempted gunpoint robbery
Albany, NY16 hours ago
Fatal shooting suspect found not guilty of murder
Watervliet, NY1 hour ago
Still no arrests after Wednesday evening Albany shooting
Albany, NY23 hours ago
Police activity near Quail Street
Albany, NY23 hours ago
New York State Man Arrested After Stop, Accused of Fleeing Months Before
Albany, NY1 day ago
Herkimer Police looking to identify suspect
Herkimer, NY1 day ago
SP: Queensbury man stole from Walmart 20 times
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Sentencing adjourned in fatal shooting case
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Three car crash on Malta highway leads to two arrests for DWI
Malta, NY2 days ago
Man driving oil truck arrested for DUI in Shaftsbury
Shaftsbury, VT2 days ago
Latham man arrested after road rage incident
Latham, NY2 days ago
RCSO: Sand Lake man arrested, had 10 illegal guns
Sand Lake, NY2 days ago
NYSP: Arrest made connected to abandoned dog case in Herkimer County
Frankfort, NY1 day ago
Search warrant yields drug, firearm charges for Troy man
Troy, NY2 days ago
Bennington Police investigate possible “incendiary” device
Bennington, VT6 hours ago
Traffic stop leads to arrest of North Country trio
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
New York gang member sentenced to prison in Virginia drug, firearms case
Troy, NY11 hours ago
Saratoga woman pleads guilty after Wilton drug bust
Wilton, NY1 day ago
Troy man arrested following drug investigation
Troy, NY2 days ago
Resident illegally shoots coyote in Washington County, per ECO
White Creek, NY15 hours ago
NYSP: Cobleskill woman crashes stolen vehicle during pursuit
Cobleskill, NY3 days ago
Man arrested for DWI in stolen car
Cobleskill, NY4 days ago
Funding for Pittsfield PD body cameras approved
Pittsfield, MA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy