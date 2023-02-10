Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Casey R. Mohan, 35, following a long investigation into incidents that began in September 2022. Police say that between September 2022 and February 2023, Mohan stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns. In one incident, Mohan entered a camp to steal the items. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Mohan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and manded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $25,000 Cash Bail/$50,000 Bond/$250,000 Partially Secured. Mohan faces charges in the following towns:
Town of Greenfield
- PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered
- PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered
- PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle)
- PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th
- PL 260.10 Endangering the welfare of a child.
Town of Milton
- PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th
- PL 155.25 Petit Larceny
Town of Providence
- PL 140.25 (2) Burglary 2nd
- PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered
- PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered
