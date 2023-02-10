Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Casey R. Mohan, 35, following a long investigation into incidents that began in September 2022. Police say that between September 2022 and February 2023, Mohan stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns. In one incident, Mohan entered a camp to steal the items.

Mohan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and manded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $25,000 Cash Bail/$50,000 Bond/$250,000 Partially Secured. Mohan faces charges in the following towns:

Town of Greenfield

PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered

PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered

PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle)

PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

PL 260.10 Endangering the welfare of a child.

Town of Milton

PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

PL 155.25 Petit Larceny

Town of Providence

PL 140.25 (2) Burglary 2nd

PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered

PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered

