The Bijou Star Files: Ice Cube Says The Top 50 Rappers List Is BS

ICE CUBE Rips Billboard as BS …THEIR TOP RAPPERS LIST AIN’T S***!!!

According to Billboard, Ice Cube is the 18th greatest rapper of all time … but the Don Mega doesn’t have a f**k to give the publication!!!

KOBE BRYANT SIGNED MVP JERSEY SELLS FOR $5.8 MIL… At Auction

The signed, game-worn jersey from Kobe Bryant‘s 2007-08 NBA MVP season — the only year he won the award during his career — just sold for $5.8 million at an auction!!

RIHANNA SB LVII PREP MADNESS …39 Different Setlists, Last-Minute Changes!!!

Rihanna wants to make sure she gets her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance 100% correct … working through 39 different setlists to get it right.

BRITNEY SPEARS FRIENDS & FAMILY PLANNED INTERVENTION ‘I’m Afraid She’s Gonna Die’

Britney Spears has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, and both problems are now dire enough that people closest to her planned an intervention … TMZ has learned. As one source in regular contact with Britney told TMZ, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”

ALEC BALDWIN HALYNA HUTCHINS’ FAMILY FILES LAWSUIT

Alec Baldwin has yet another lawsuit to deal with regarding the fatal “Rust” shooting … family members of the late Halyna Hutchins are taking the actor and several others to court.

GLORILLA DOUSED BY DRINK-THROWING FANS!!! Club Promoter Wants Back $30K Fee

GloRilla‘s stay in the Bay Area ended in a fit of rage … rage from fans who hurled drinks and spit at the “FNF” rapper when she exited her Oakland after party without performing.

KIM KARDASHIAN SURPRISES SKIMS SHOPPERS …Get Your Valentine’s On!!!

Kim Kardashian had a surprise for fans looking to get their hands on her SKIMS collection in time for Valentine’s Day … she popped up in-person at an L.A. pop-up shop!

RIHANNA PRAISES PATRICK MAHOMES… After B. Marshall Prank

Patrick Mahomes‘ is Rihanna‘s favorite quarterback, after all … ’cause just one day after former NFL star Brandon Marshall clowned the NFL MVP, RiRi made it clear she’s a huge fan of Patrick!

Family Drama: Kenya Barris Was Reportedly Served Legal Papers By Sister At ‘You People’ Premiere

According to recent reports, Kenya Barris was hit with a lawsuit at the premiere of You People earlier this year. Additionally, the legal matter was allegedly brought on by none other than his sister, Colette Barris!

Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammy Win Alongside Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland & More!

It’s safe to say that Beyoncé has had an amazing week! The singer made history on Sunday, securing the most Grammy wins in history – 32 at that! And has commemorated the moment with a special visual alongside family and friends.

Kevin Durant Traded To Phoenix Suns Days After Kyrie Irving Is Traded To Dallas Mavericks

Just a few days after Kyrie Irving parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant has reportedly been traded to the Phoenix Suns!

Brett Favre Sues Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe Over ‘Defamatory Allegations’

Brett Favre has filed a lawsuit against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, accusing the two of “making baseless defamatory allegations” regarding the former NFL quarterback’s involvement in a Mississippi welfare fund scandal.

50 Cent Slams Grammys for Not Using Subtitles During Bad Bunny Performance

50 Cent had one big criticism of the Grammys.

Never Say Never: Why Rihanna Had a Change of Heart About the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and while everyone will be focused on the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, even more eyes will be trained on Rihanna’s heavily anticipated halftime performance.

DJ Khaled Announces Exclusive Partnership With Def Jam, Named Global Creative Consultant for UMG

DJ Khaled has reunited with the Def Jam family. And, of course, he took his We the Best imprint with him.

MICHAEL IRVIN FILES $100M LAWSUIT… Sues Misconduct Accuser, Renaissance Hotel

Michael Irvin filed a scathing $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused the NFL legend of misconduct, alleging he’s being “railroaded” with false accusations that are ruining his career.

The Church Of England, Headed By King Charles III, Considers Switching God’s Pronouns To Gender-Neutral Terms

The Church of England recently confirmed its Liturgical Commission is launching a project to consider updating future teachings. The update will include switching the pronouns of God to gender-neutral terms. Read More

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Announces Birth Of Their Daughter, Iceland Ka’oir Davis

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have announced the birth of their daughter. On Thursday, the 38-year-old businesswoman revealed that she had given birth to a baby girl named Iceland Ka’oir Davis. Read More

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Testifies Against Co-Defendants, Says He Tried To Talk Them Out Of Robbing The Rapper [Video]

As the murder trial of rapper XXXTentacion gets underway, one man involved has detailed exactly what led to the murder of the blossoming rapper. Read More

T.J. Holmes Is Reportedly ‘Distraught’ Over Being ‘Portrayed As a Predator’

T.J. Holmes is not happy over being painted as a whore in the media — despite whoring himself around ‘GMA’ offices over the last few years.

Coco Austin Joins OnlyFans: ‘You Won’t Be Sorry’

Coco Austin is taking her ‘talents’ to OnlyFans.

‘RHOA’ Alum Falynn Pina, Fiancé Jaylan Banks Break Up After Miscarriage

Falynn Pina and her fiancé, Jaylan Banks, are going their separate ways less than a month after her miscarriage.

Marla Gibbs Reflects On Tough Love She Gave Regina King On ‘227’ Set: ‘We Can Have An Argument About It If You Want To’

Marla Gibbs is all about tough love, in her personal and professional life.

