Logan County coffee shop owner arrested on sexual assault charges

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The owner of a Logan County coffee shop has been arrested on sexual assault and child porn charges.

A criminal complaint out of Logan County states that Michael Dean Cline, 47, was booked Thursday, February 9, 2023, for first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and possession of material depicting minors engaging in sexual activities.

Cline is the owner of the Hot Cup Coffee Shop. State Police were at the coffee shop serving a search warrant after viral messages were seen on social media.

The complaint says that an underage victim had a relationship with Cline from November 2015 until October 2019. As requested by Cline, numerous nude photos and bondage photos were sent. The suspect said Cline would perform violence against her during sex to release his anger. The victim stated that if she moved, he would punch her in the face, causing her to bleed. Further violent acts would occur when Cline would tie her to the wall hangers and slam her head off the wall, causing bleeding and a possible concussion. Cline allegedly only let the victim eat grapes, beef jerky, and drink water, so she would not gain weight during the four years together.

In 2020, Police received a tip of child porn and saw sexually explicit messages between Cline and a victim.

In another complaint, a victim tells authorities that between March 2001 and June 2001, she and a friend went to One Cue Music Store at Rita Mall. At the time, the victim was 11 and went to the restroom. Cline allegedly entered the bathroom, started kissing the juvenile, and sexually assaulted her.

Cline is being held in Southwest Regional Jail under a 500,000 dollar cash-only bond.