Open in App
Logan County, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Logan County coffee shop owner arrested on sexual assault charges

By Lootpress News Staff,

6 days ago

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The owner of a Logan County coffee shop has been arrested on sexual assault and child porn charges.

A criminal complaint out of Logan County states that Michael Dean Cline, 47, was booked Thursday, February 9, 2023, for first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and possession of material depicting minors engaging in sexual activities.

Cline is the owner of the Hot Cup Coffee Shop. State Police were at the coffee shop serving a search warrant after viral messages were seen on social media.

The complaint says that an underage victim had a relationship with Cline from November 2015 until October 2019. As requested by Cline, numerous nude photos and bondage photos were sent. The suspect said Cline would perform violence against her during sex to release his anger. The victim stated that if she moved, he would punch her in the face, causing her to bleed. Further violent acts would occur when Cline would tie her to the wall hangers and slam her head off the wall, causing bleeding and a possible concussion. Cline allegedly only let the victim eat grapes, beef jerky, and drink water, so she would not gain weight during the four years together.

In 2020, Police received a tip of child porn and saw sexually explicit messages between Cline and a victim.
In another complaint, a victim tells authorities that between March 2001 and June 2001, she and a friend went to One Cue Music Store at Rita Mall. At the time, the victim was 11 and went to the restroom. Cline allegedly entered the bathroom, started kissing the juvenile, and sexually assaulted her.

Cline is being held in Southwest Regional Jail under a 500,000 dollar cash-only bond.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man arrested after hitting girlfriend multiple times over “child care issues”
Charleston, WV7 hours ago
Wellbeing check leads to arrest of two Boone County women
Van, WV1 day ago
WVSP investigating armed robbery, suspect on the run
Lavalette, WV1 day ago
Woman booked in SRJ found with contraband in body cavity area
Beaver, WV2 days ago
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department investigating a stabbing
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Man arrested after stabbing ex-girlfriend in leg with screwdriver
Jefferson, WV3 days ago
Two arrested after stealing car from car wash
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Oak Hill man facing charges
Oak Hill, WV3 days ago
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Fundraiser started to help purchase K9 Memorial for new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Beckley, WV3 days ago
DHHR Clarifies Position on Construction of Cabell County Group Home
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Application for Thirteenth Family Court Circuit vacancy
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Oak Hill request to borrow voting machines to be discussed in upcoming Fayette County Commission meeting
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
WVDOH rededicates Madison Bridge to Korean War hero
Madison, WV2 days ago
West Virginia American Water Officially Alternates Drinking Water Source in Response to Ohio Train Derailment
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Shady Spring PSD rate increase to see discussion at upcoming county commission meeting
Shady Spring, WV10 hours ago
Huntington Mayor presents proposed fiscal budget
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Brian’s Safehouse to celebrate 15 year anniversary with banquet, fundraiser event
Beckley, WV9 hours ago
PSC to hold public hearing regarding water issues
Gauley Bridge, WV3 days ago
Sakura Mankai Cafe to hold Grand Opening ribbon-cutting event
Beckley, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy