Murder trial for ex-officer Christopher Schurr rescheduled for October

The trial for the former Grand Rapids Police Department officer charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya has been postponed.

The trial for ex-officer Christopher Schurr was originally scheduled to start next month.

A judge ruled Friday to push the trial back until October 24 after Schurr’s attorneys requested more time to prepare.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, died Monday, April 4, 2022, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released video footage on April 13, 2022, which shows an officer shooting Lyoya in the head following a foot chase and struggle.

A months-long investigation resulted in a second-degree murder charge against Schurr.

An internal investigation at Grand Rapids Police Department ended with Schurr being fired.

Last month Schurr’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to drop the charge against him , but that motion was ultimately denied.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing Lyoya’s family in a civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids, released a statement about rescheduling the trial.

“As much as the Lyoya family wishes the case would move to trial as quickly as possible so that Christopher Schurr can be held criminally responsible, the family also respects the American legal system and understands the judicial process takes time. We trust Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is doing everything in his power to bring Schurr to justice, and we thank him and his team for their continued efforts.”

Here’s a full timeline of events related to the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya and the case against Schurr:

