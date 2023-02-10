Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase starting March 1

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9KuM_0kjK9DJv00

Heads-up, Michigan drivers: prices for Recreation Passports are about to increase.

The increase for residents, according to the state, is set to go into effect on March 1.

The Recreation Passport gives drivers access to state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and more throughout the year. The state says funds from the passport go back into maintaining Michigan's outdoor spaces.

Starting March 1, when purchased at the time of your license plate renewal, the Recreation Passport will increase to $13 from $12 for vehicles; and to $7 from $6 for motorcycles. Two-year registrations will rise from $24 to $26.

According to the Department of Natural Resources’ website, the increase was “due to a statutory provision to adjust the fee based on the Consumer Price Index.”

They note this is the first increase in three years.

For more information, click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan
Marshall, MI3 days ago
Michigan lawmakers, officials react to deadly shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Messy storm system followed by big temperature swing in Michigan
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular
2020 Hartland High School graduate among the five injured in MSU shootings
East Lansing, MI9 hours ago
Michigan lawmakers respond to mass shooting at Michigan State
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
'It starts with us,' Okemos High School students hold walk-out to support MSU
Okemos, MI8 hours ago
Michiganders with loved ones in Turkey hold weekend fundraiser to help
Wixom, MI4 days ago
Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Feb. 13 - 19, 2023
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Okemos superintendent reflects on fake threats, how district is moving forward
Okemos, MI7 days ago
Clinton County organizations teamed up to host an inclusive prom night
Saint Johns, MI5 days ago
Charlie's Bar and Grill in Holt prepares for Super Bowl service
Holt, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy