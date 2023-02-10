Nets’ Cam Thomas Fined for Postgame Homophobic Comment

The 21-year-old has since apologized for the remark.

Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using “derogatory and disparaging language” during a live interview following his team’s 116–105 win over the Bulls on Thursday night, the league announced Friday .

After the game, Thomas was being interviewed on the court alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie, who had said two days prior that while the Nets may have not gotten the most talented players in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas, Brooklyn certainly got “the best looking.” Thomas was then asked on TNT about Dinwiddie’s comment and responded, “We already had good-looking guys, no homo.”

Shortly after the postgame interview, Thomas took to social media to apologize for the anti-gay remark.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas, 21, is in his second-year with the Nets after he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.