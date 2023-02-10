Read full article on original website
Records are nice but beating UHA tonight more important to Travis Perry
Records are nice, but wins are better. Or at least this is the way record-setting guard Travis Perry of Lyon County sees it. The junior guard scored 32 points Saturday night in a comeback win over Bracken County to increase his career point total to 4,022 — second in state history only to King Kelly Coleman.
VIDEO – Jordan Miles on Colonels’ Defensive Effort
Trailing McCracken County 21-11 Saturday night, the Christian County Colonels decided to turn up the defensive ‘heat’ to another level. They immediately scored 16 straight points and would end up holding the Mustangs scoreless for more than 8 minutes of game time. YSE spoke with Jordan Miles after the game about their defensive play.
Max’s Moment – UHA’s Northington II Scores Through Contact
University Heights Academy’s Lemar Northington II scored 13 points on Friday to help the Blazers hold off a Hopkinsville rally for a 59-53 victory. Watch Northington II give the Blazers a 32-20 halftime lead with a three-point play in this Max’s Moment.
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville at Region 1 Wrestling Tourney
The Hopkinsville Tigers wrestled in the Region 1 tournament Saturday at Christian County High School. Check out the Tigers in action on the mat in this YSE photo gallery.
Caldwell’s Girls Turn Back Ohio County 49-38
Caldwell County’s girls head into the last week of the regular season off back-to-back wins after turning back Ohio County 49-38 Saturday afternoon. Tink Clark had 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists while A.J. Hollowell added 12 points as the Lady Tigers won for the second straight day at the CAB gym in Princeton.
Hoptown Girls Save Best for Last in Win Over UHA
In a game of shifting momentum Friday at Hopkinsville High School, the host Lady Tigers closed the game on a 15-point swing to dispatch the Lady Blazers 72-58 and finish their 8th-District slate a game over .500. The Lady Tigers took control early behind 12 points from Kahtahvia Fleming. Her...
Blazers Hold Off Hoptown’s Long-Range Rally 59-53
For three quarters on Friday, the University Heights Academy boys’ basketball team held hosts Hopkinsville to zero three-pointers and sported a 12-point advantage in both teams’ final 8th-District matchup. However, the Tigers caught fire from long range in the fourth quarter, forcing the Blazers to hold on for a tense 59-53 victory in a preview of a first-round matchup in the upcoming district tournament.
Christian County ‘D’ Rocks McCracken County
It may well have been the defensive performance of the season for the Christian County Colonels. And it came after they got back home late Friday night on a long bus ride after a tough loss to Madison Central. It was one of those statement games you like to have with the postseason now just over a week away.
Wildcats Better Storm Outside Attack to Win See Saw Battle
Februarys haven’t been kind to the Trigg County Wildcats over the past decade, but this year’s version is turning the tables on what has historically been a month of losses. The Wildcats beat Hopkins County Central 67-64 Friday night to improve to 4-1 this month. Coming into this...
Travis Perry Passes 4,000 Points as Lyons Fight Off Polar Bears
Over the course of his nearly five-year high school basketball career to date, there have been many nights that Lyon County junior Travis Perry has put on a show. Saturday night, he did so in two different fashions. In the first half of the Lyons game against Bracken County, he became only the second Kentucky high school player ever to score 4,000 points in a career. In the second half, he added 22 more points to that total and his team needed every single one of them as the Lyons came from behind to beat the Polar Bears 66-61 in the fourth game of the Akridge Ace Jam.
Webster Uses Key 3s to Shoot Past Caldwell 59-51
Some timely 3-point shooting by Webster County, coupled with some untimely turnovers by Caldwell County, resulted in the Trojans leaving Princeton with a 59-51 decision Friday night. The contest was competitive all the way, but four shots from behind the arc in the third period helped Webster take the lead...
Hopkinsville Mourning the Loss of Track Coach Pablo Sanchez
Hopkinsville High School and the running community are mourning coach Pablo Sanchez’s loss, who passed away over the weekend. Tributes on social media were posted on Sunday morning. Sanchez served as the cross country and track and field coach for Hopkinsville High in 2022 after serving as the Hoptown...
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
Thirteen-year-old Grand Champion Fiddler of Elkton performs at the Ryman Auditorium
NASHVILLE — Thirteen-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival, performed Jan. 28 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Elkton, Kentucky, resident, who also won the Junior Fiddling contest in Smithville, beat out the Senior Fiddling Champion Heather Brown Currie of...
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
