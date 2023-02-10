Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

26.2 To Life filmmaker Christine Yoo joins News Channel 3-12 Morning Team ahead of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival premiere

By Drew Ascione,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxKSN_0kjK4eQ900

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 was joined by "26.2 To Life" filmmaker Christine Yoo to give viewers a sneak peek ahead of the documentary's West Coast premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival this weekend.

The documentary gives audiences a glimpse into a usually unseen world of incarcerated men at the San Quentin Prison who are members of the prison's long-distance running club training for the prison marathon.

Viewers can watch the journey as they train, forge interpersonal relationships with each other, and extend those bounds as members get released.

"26.2 To Life" debuts at the Fiesta Five Theaters Friday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. with a second showing Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:20 a.m.

Watch the full interview above to see a clip of the movie, hear from the filmmaker, and more.

The post 26.2 To Life filmmaker Christine Yoo joins News Channel 3-12 Morning Team ahead of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival premiere appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

