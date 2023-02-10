Daly City BART evacuation connected to Thursday's explosion and fire in SF

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — An incident that saw Daly City BART station evacuated earlier on Friday and the San Francisco PD Bomb Squad called to the scene has been resolved, according to the North County Fire Authority. The station was evacuated, and several other stations were closed earlier in the day due to hazardous materials leaking in the back of a van. KRON4 has confirmed that the van at the center of the scene near Daly City BART is the same van that, earlier in the day, left the scene of yesterday’s explosion and subsequent fire in San Francisco’s Sunset District .

According to fire and law enforcement authorities, the van contained evidence from Thursday’s explosion and fire that was being transported from the scene.

The North County Fire Authority was called in to investigate the incident at around 9 a.m. Several agencies, including the SFPD Bomb Squad, the Daly City Fire Department and Daly City Police Department were also on the scene investigating. The incident took place near the intersection of John Daly Boulevard and Junipero Serra Boulevard, which was shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A 500-foot perimeter was set up to keep the public safe. The focus of the investigation was a white box van containing tanks full of flammable materials believed to be butane and/or propane, according to North County Fire Chief Craig Wittner. The SFPD Bomb Squad used a camera device to look inside the van and did some air sampling. The bomb squad also tried to shut the tanks off, but they appeared to have unusual valving or piping, so they were initially unable to do so.

Ultimately the leaks were contained, and the incident is resolved. The van belongs to the City of San Francisco.

"They are assessing the video, they are talking about a plan to approach the van. There's an abundance of caution being utilized because we're dealing with a flammable gas,” Chief Wittner said. “So, one little spark can set that off and then make for an ugly scene. So, it's slow and cautious in order to protect the public and the emergency responders at the scene."

Several other BART stations including Colma and Balboa Park were also closed as a result of the incident. Highway 280 and surface streets in the vicinity of the potential hazmat situation were also shut down.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.