Open in App
Santa Clara County, CA
See more from this location?
KCBS News Radio

Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife

By Jennifer Hodges,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIgkr_0kjK1dMN00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The man accused of driving his Tesla over a cliff with his family in the car, has pled not guilty to all the charges.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Dharmesh Patel, 41, has also been instructed not to contact his wife.

Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.

The question at the center of the case is whether or not Patel drove off the cliff on purpose.

"What makes this case additionally challenging for the prosecution is it's not just Patel who is the victim here, but it is also her innocent children," said legal analyst Steve Clark, former Santa Clara County District Attorney.

The identities of Patel's wife, 41, daughter, 7, and son, 4, have not been released. All three survived the crash with serious injuries. Patel's wife is still in the hospital.

Initially, a judge denied the prosecutor's request that Patel not have contact with his wife, but a no contact order was issued on Thursday. The case is being tried in San Mateo County .

"No contact orders are frequently utilized by prosecutors in domestic violence cases to keep a defendant from trying to unduly influence a victim’s testimony," said Clark.

Defense attorneys argue that a witness, presumably Patel’s wife, doesn’t want the case prosecuted.

"The D.A.'s office will try to compel Mrs. Patel to testify in court against her husband," said Clark. "And whether or not she does that could make or break this case."

Patel is facing three attempted murder charges and is currently being held without bail.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Man accused of running drug lab that caused explosion appears in court
San Francisco, CA8 hours ago
Toddler found safe after allegedly being abducted by her mom; suspect still at large, SJ police say
San Jose, CA1 hour ago
Parole denied for Marjorie Knoller, convicted in San Francisco's notorious 2001 dog-mauling case
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular
Cannibalism drove suspected killer, defense attorney tells jury
Menlo Park, CA21 hours ago
Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing, Shooting at Dispensary Employee
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
Wife of Tesla driver who drove family over Devil's Slide cliff does not want husband prosecuted
Redwood City, CA2 days ago
Mom kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, San Jose police say
San Jose, CA8 hours ago
51-Year-Old Woman Killed In Sunset Explosion ID'd; GoFundMe Launched For Injured Caregiver
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA1 day ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver on Bay Area freeway, CHP says
Pleasant Hill, CA8 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mom of 6-month-old may lose vision in eye after couple attacked by women on scooter in SF
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Area Woman, Aged 60, Arrested in Connection With Deadly Hit-and-Run
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Man arrested in Seaside for allegedly raping unconscious woman
Seaside, CA2 days ago
Man threatening to shoot mother arrested in Hollister
Hollister, CA2 days ago
San Mateo County to pay $4.5M settlement to family of man who died during 'jaywalking stop gone wrong'
Millbrae, CA3 days ago
Antioch Police Take 4 Hours to Respond to Hillcrest Taphouse Burglary Call
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Update: Driver arrested on DUI charges in fatal San Jose hit-and-run
San Jose, CA3 days ago
California Dept. of Cannabis Control says suspect in fatal blast had no manufacturing license
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Tracy high school lockdown ends after police and US Postal Service activity in area
Tracy, CA1 day ago
60-year-old killed in Stockton stabbing
Stockton, CA2 days ago
VIDEO: Driver intentionally strikes woman at Castro Valley church
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
Man dies in fatal crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, CA13 hours ago
Woman dies at Santa Rita Jail, 3rd person in a month
Dublin, CA2 days ago
Man Arrested for Methamphetamine and Suspected Theft
San Ramon, CA1 day ago
Hayward PD seizes 90 grams of meth found in stolen truck
Hayward, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy