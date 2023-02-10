Open in App
Metairie, LA
WGNO

Family Gras Kicks Off Today

By Carly Nason,

6 days ago

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — “ Family Gras is a FREE event that features the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades , cuisine, local art, a kids’ court, and outdoor concerts by national artists as well as Louisiana favorites!

Shop the Art Market for items such as Louisiana photography, hair accessories, hand-crafted jewelry, and more. Our Kids’ Court has various activities for kids 12 and younger, such as face painting, hand-wax art, and interactive games.

After the music ends, stay for an up-close look at the krewes of Excalibur, Symphony, and Madhatters as they roll in front of the Family Gras site on Friday and Saturday nights.” – visitjeffersonparish.com

  • Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, 2023
  • Mardi Gras Plaza
    • 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, across from Lakeside Shopping Center
  • Free
  • VIP Royal Pass
  • Schedule of Events
    • Friday
    • 4:00pm: Gates Open
    • 5:00pm: Vince Vance & the Valiants
    • 6:00pm: The Jacksons
    • 6:30pm: Krewe of Excalibur rolls
    • Krewe of Symphony follows
    • 10:00am: Gates Open for Family Gras
    • 11:00am The Imagination Movers
    • 12:15pm: Hailey Whitters
    • 1:30pm: AJ Croce – Croce Plays Croce
    • 3:00pm: Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles)
    • 4:30pm: Rick Springfield
    • 5:00pm: Magical Krewe of MadHatters rolls

Click here for more information about Family Gras.

