WFAN Sports Radio

Patrick Kane doesn't seem thrilled that Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasenko

By Ryan Chichester,

6 days ago

With the Rangers acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday, many assume that Patrick Kane is no longer a suitor for the Blueshirts.

That doesn’t seem to be sitting well with Kane, based on comments he made on Friday.

“It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade,” Kane said, via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. “I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons. If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is.”

Kane was seen as top target for New York, but the Rangers now have a new forward, also a former Stanley Cup champion, and while it seems like Kane would have waived his no-trade, it doesn’t seem like that will be an option anymore, as Tarasenko fills the need the Rangers had for a goal-scoring winger.

As for Kane, who some view with caution as a potential trade deadline pickup due to a hip injury, he believes the status of his hip is being blown out of proportion.

“Yeah, I think so,” Kane said. “I'm not sure what the story is to be honest with you, but I feel better than I did last year. It's just one of those things that maybe the story leaks out and it piles up a little bit.”

