Effective: 2023-02-13 21:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-18 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 400 PM EST. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Withlacoochee River above Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Rd) affecting Brooks and Lowndes Counties. For the Withlacoochee River...including Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Rd), Quitman (US 84), Pinetta (CR 150)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Withlacoochee River above Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Rd). * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 136.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EST Monday was 136.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 137.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 135.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 137.1 feet on 08/21/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROOKS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO