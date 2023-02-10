I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia, back open after tractor-trailer fire
By Jessica Patterson,
6 days ago
UPDATE (6:48 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 are back open in the Barboursville area.
UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are now open on I-64 in the Barboursville area.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-64 in the Barboursville area.
The fire happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the westbound lanes of I-64 around the 19 mile-marker just passed the Huntington Mall exit, according to West Virginia 511. Cabell County dispatchers say all eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed between the 19 and 20 mile markers.
