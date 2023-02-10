I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia, back open after tractor-trailer fire

UPDATE (6:48 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 are back open in the Barboursville area.

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are now open on I-64 in the Barboursville area.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-64 in the Barboursville area.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the westbound lanes of I-64 around the 19 mile-marker just passed the Huntington Mall exit, according to West Virginia 511. Cabell County dispatchers say all eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed between the 19 and 20 mile markers.

According to dispatchers, there are no known injuries at this time, and the driver was out of the tractor-trailer when first responders arrived.

Dispatchers say the Barboursville Police Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Barboursville, Milton, Ona, Ohio River Road and Green Valley are all on scene.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.

