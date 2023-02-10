State Police say deadly strand of heroin might have led to spike in Western NY overdoses, deaths

A 12-day period spanning late January and early February saw a significant increase in heroin-related overdoses in the eight-county Western New York region, prompting New York State Police to release a warning about a possible deadly strand of the opioid.

While drug overdose numbers tend to fluctuate over time, the 94 heroin overdoses and six fatalities in Western New York between Jan. 27 and Feb. 7 are “substantially” more than normal, a State Police public information officer said.

The spike convinced the law enforcement agency to issue a public alert on Feb. 7 cautioning that “a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in WNY that may cause death.”

State Police said Naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses within minutes, was administered 57 times during the same time frame — a usage number that is also “significantly” higher than normal for the period studied.

And State Police said the overdoses were not limited to the region's urban areas. According to Troop A, 20 of the overdoses and three of the six deaths occurred in the rural counties of Western New York — Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.

"The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal," State Police said in the release.

Nearby Steuben County, which is not part of the Western New York Region, reported 22 suspected opioid overdoses, one fatality and seven administrations of Naloxone in January. Those numbers essentially mirror overdose data for January 2022, county officials said.

State Police: Fentanyl might be factor in recent heroin overdoses

State Police believe fentanyl, which is sometime added to heroin to increase its potency, is a factor in the Western New York increase but acknowledged there is more to learn.

Trooper James O’Callaghan, public information officer for Troop A, said State Police are actively investigating what led to the spike in overdoses. The first priority, though, is to alert people of the potential danger.

“There have not been any toxicology reports back from the deceased and we are still trying to establish where it’s coming from, where it is being sold and what is being moved around," O'Callaghan said. "Right now it was more important to get the press release out, seeing the greater increases in not only the overdoses but the deaths in a short period of time.”

O'Callaghan said criminal charges are a secondary concern for State Police when responding to a drug overdose.

“We are there primarily to save the life, that’s the first mission that we have," he said. "Obviously, if there is any kind of narcotic in the area we do collect that for disposal."

For professional help with addictions

Call Kids Escaping Drugs at 716-827-9462 or visit the website.

Contact the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Phone the HOPEline at 1-877-8-467369 or text 467369.

