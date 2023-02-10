Open in App
New York City, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar,

6 days ago

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the New York Knicks in Pennsylvania.

However, they could be without their best player for the contest, as superstar center Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Friday."

Embiid is in the middle of another incredible season with averages of 33.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest.

The former Kansas star is also shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, it's possible that he could end up as a finalist for the 2023 MVP Award.

In addition, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 34-19 record in 53 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and only 4.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 7-3, but they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they are an outstanding 20-8 in the 28 games they have hosted in Philadelphia.

As for the Knicks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games (and a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the sixth seed).

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Knicks have been superb, going 16-11 in the 27 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

