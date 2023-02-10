Caring for plants during the cold months before spring

Once again, the winter holidays brought us ice and snow and deep cold. And once again, quite a few plants have suffered damage from those freezing temperatures. However, some plants that took a nose dive last time are looking less damaged this time. Hardy fuchsias may look dead but almost always, they’ll rebound by spring. To help their recovery, don’t prune them back hard until you see new green shoots coming from the base of the plant. If you can’t stand to look at the raggedy tops, you can remove them but leave at least 2/3 of the plant intact as protection against possible followup frosts.

Many local cabbage palms that turned to mush last year rebounded over the summer, their spiky basal rosettes looking much like yuccas instead of trees. Even some Daturas and Brugmansias survived, as did some colorful Canna forms, especially in sheltered spots. Getting hammered two years in a row may spell defeat for these and other half-hardy tropicals, but if you love them, leave them and see what happens. If you’d rather make room for something tougher, dig them out roots and all and refresh the soil while you consider your options. As such digging gets more challenging for my aging body, my favorite Root Slayer shovel comes to the rescue. Really, all ages enjoy using a Root Slayer, a tooth-edged tool that’s heavy enough to bite deeply into the ground with little effort. My neighbors borrow it when there are big root balls or stumps to remove and it’s a huge help in breaking up compacted soil as well.

If your roses are starting to sprout, you can prune them now, always aiming to open up the center of the bush to allow good air flow, which helps reduce foliage diseases like black spot and mildew. If those problems have plagued your roses in the past, be sure you rake up all the old leaves around each plant. Unless your home compost gets steaming hot, put the fallen leaves in the green waste bin. Same goes for fallen foliage from fruit trees that have any kind of issues, as both pathogens and pests can find winter shelter in rotting foliage.

Once you’ve raked the area around affected plants clean, sprinkle on some granulated humic acid and add a few inches of compost to give the soil a fresh start. Make sure your clean up extends past the drip line of each shrub or tree, as the most active feeder roots are in a rough circle around the drip line.

A few half-hardy plants like geraniums and some begonias can survive short freezes. Though the top growth may look battered, tug gently on the man stems to see if the roots are still alive. If the whole plant comes up easily, compost it and refresh the soil for something new. If the roots and main stems still feel solid, just give the plant some compost and don’t remove the old top growth until you see signs of new growth coming from the crown.

As always, don’t feed winter damaged plants, as fertilizer can harm rather than help recovering growth. Mulch them with mature compost and provide a mild, balanced (5-5-5) fertilizer monthly from May through August. Don’t feed the lawn yet, just scatter on humic acid and rake in an inch of compost to eliminate red thread and thatch build up. By April, you can provide a mild, balanced fertilizer and mow as needed with a high mowing setting.

