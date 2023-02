Norwich Free Academy girls basketball player Emily Orcutt has been voted The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30 - Feb. 4.

The sophomore center led the Wildcats to a pair of Eastern Connecticut Conference victories. Orcutt had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in NFA's 39-23 win over Woodstock Academy. She also scored 13 points in a key 50-43 win over Killingly.