Philadelphia Phillies prospect Jaydenn Estanista, ranked No. 26 on MLB Pipeline, will pitch for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The right-hander, who hails from Curacao, made his United States debut in 2022 and struck out 10.1 batters per nine in the Florida Complex League.

The 21-year-old can reach the upper 90s with his fastball, according to analysis compiled on MLB.com .

Rosters were officially released Thursday.

The WBC will be played from March 8-21 will feature 20 teams. There are four pools which each include five teams.

