Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.

31-year-old Jesse Anderson-Woodman allegedly sent the messages to a 14-year-old victim via social media.

On February 8th, Anderson-Woodman came to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Aggravated Harassment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on March 1st.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.