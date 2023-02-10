Open in App
Cortland, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child

By Pat Giblin,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGQNw_0kjJw7BT00

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.

31-year-old Jesse Anderson-Woodman allegedly sent the messages to a 14-year-old victim via social media.

On February 8th, Anderson-Woodman came to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Aggravated Harassment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on March 1st.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cortland, NY
Harbor Freight employee arrested for making false returns
Cortlandville, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Man accused of threatening Utica code enforcement officers with shotgun
Utica, NY9 hours ago
JC man wanted for Grand Larceny, Rape, and Weapon Possession
Johnson City, NY9 hours ago
NYSP: Arrest made connected to abandoned dog case in Herkimer County
Frankfort, NY1 day ago
Binghamton Police Investigating Recent Larcenies, Issue Reminder to Lock Doors
Binghamton, NY10 hours ago
Man charged after domestic violence incident in Union
Town Of Union, NY4 hours ago
Former Plymouth Highway Superintendent arrested on fraud and larceny charges
Plymouth, NY1 day ago
Oneida City Police arrest blotter Feb. 2 – 14
Oneida, NY13 hours ago
Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant
Johnson City, NY9 hours ago
Woman convicted of driving while on heroin
Delhi, NY6 hours ago
Utica man facing gun charges following burglary investigation at Michael Walsh Apartments
Utica, NY1 day ago
How police happened to find large weapons, ammo cache at Fulton teacher’s home
Fulton, NY12 hours ago
NYSP: Woman accused of shoplifting in Trenton
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Sidney girl struck by alleged drunk driver
Sidney, NY9 hours ago
Man who killed driver at busy Syracuse intersection was angry over snitching, prosecutor says
Syracuse, NY9 hours ago
Utica Man Arrested for Fake Plates in Allegany
Allegany, NY2 days ago
Ithaca woman wanted in Pennsylvania discovered at local hotel
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge
Binghamton, NY12 hours ago
Delaware Co. man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
Davenport, NY11 hours ago
Heartless Man Who Abandoned Miracle on Freezing CNY Night Has Been Identified
Frankfort, NY16 hours ago
City of Elmira responds to disciplinary public record request for Anthony Alvernaz
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Binghamton man sentenced for gun possession
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Man charged in Syracuse baby’s fentanyl death rejects lie-detector test; case heads to grand jury
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
City of Elmira installs Flock Safety cameras
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Thefts from cars on the rise in Binghamton
Binghamton, NY10 hours ago
Stabbing with injuries at Brighton Food Market
Syracuse, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy