One dead in tractor trailer accident on I-520 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after fatal accident on I-520.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10.
Investigators state that the driver of a tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guard rail and several trees. The driver, 48-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. ALSO ON WJBF: Fort Gordon cyber center employee arrested for child sex crimes
No further details have been released.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as we receive it. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0