One dead in tractor trailer accident on I-520 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after fatal accident on I-520.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10.

Investigators state that the driver of a tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guard rail and several trees. The driver, 48-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:30 p.m.

No further details have been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as we receive it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.