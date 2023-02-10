Open in App
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

White Castle Valentine's Day dining and 'Love Cube' meal is back

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press,

6 days ago
Does your valentine crave sliders? After taking a pause during the pandemic, White Castle locations are resuming their Valentine's Day dinner event

From 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, select White Castle locations will decorate their dining rooms for Valentine's Day.

There will be hostess seating of guests and tableside service. Guests will order off the menu and be served at the table. Valentine's Day dining at White Castle began in 1991. The last dine-in Valentine's Day event was in 2020, which attracted more than 30,000 people, according to White Castle.

Nearly 20 metro Detroit locations are participating. For a list of locations and to reserve a spot, go to whitecastle.com.

For Valentine's Day, White Castle will also offer the "Love Cube" for two. The meal, while supplies last, includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides, and two small soft drinks. You can order it for carryout or dine-in. On Valentine's Day, White Castle will also offer its "Sprite Love Castle Potion" with lemon-lime sprite, cherry, and creamy vanilla and its Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake on a stick. Craver Nation members can get a buy one, get one dessert-on-a-stick coupon for use only in White Castles between now and Tuesday.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

