Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Two Attempted Carjackings at a Convenience Store Parking Lot

By Staff Writer,

10 days ago

The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place at Wawa parking lot in the Claymont area on Thursday night.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver side and passenger side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.

Approximately five minutes later, the same suspects approached a 20-year-old male who was also parked in the rear of the Wawa. As the victim walked back to his Lexus IS 200 after making a purchase inside of the store, he observed a group of subjects staring at him. Upon the victim entering his vehicle, one of the suspects opened his driver side door. The victim was able to point a knife in the direction of the suspect and he backed away from the vehicle. One of the other suspects then fired a round from a handgun towards the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene and was not injured during the incident.

The suspects then fled the scene prior to police arrival. Troopers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, a mask, and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.

The third suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’7” tall, 150-170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.

The fourth suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’10” tall, 170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.

There are no surveillance images available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Dempsey of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8510. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 021023 1232

-End-

