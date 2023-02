Massillon Community Charitable Fund grant application deadline Feb. 20

MASSILLON – Massillon Community Charitable Fund at Stark Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area organizations until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

Massillon Community Charitable Fund awards grants annually to local organizations making a difference in western Stark County. A seven-member advisory committee made up of Massillon area residents reviews grants proposals and makes all funding decisions.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS to be considered for funding. Requests will also be considered from tax-exempt private agencies and government entities.

Proposals must benefit residents living in western Stark County, may not exceed $4,000 and must be submitted electronically by completing a grant application online. Visit www.starkcf.org/MCCF to apply and learn more about Massillon Community Charitable Fund’s grantmaking instructions and policies.

For more information, contact Grants Administrator Dana S. Johnson at 234-458-2915 or grantsadministration@starkcf.org.